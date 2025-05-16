Left Menu

Unraveling the Truth: Cholera Scare in Kerala

The Kerala Health Department clarified that cholera has not been confirmed as the cause of a man's death in a local hospital. Although blood tests suggested cholera, the infection was not detected in the stool sample. Preventive measures have been intensified as a precaution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 16-05-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 20:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Health Department announced on Friday that it has not confirmed cholera as the cause of death for a man who died in a local hospital that morning.

Initial reports suggested cholera based on the man's blood test, but the necessary confirmation from stool samples was not obtained. The man, identified as Raghu, was admitted to the hospital with symptoms consistent with cholera but reportedly had other underlying health issues.

Despite precautions and intensified preventive measures in the local area, health officials have urged calm as subsequent tests have not found cholera bacteria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

