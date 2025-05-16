Hypertension Crisis: A Call to Action on World Hypertension Day
World Hypertension Day highlights a growing health crisis, with 30% of India's adults affected and many undiagnosed. Urgent healthcare shifts are needed, as younger populations show alarming prevalence rates. Lifestyle changes, early screenings, and preventive measures are crucial to combat the risks tied to hypertension.
Each year, May 17 marks World Hypertension Day, spotlighting a growing health crisis that sees nearly 30% of India's adults grappling with high blood pressure.
Doctors are pushing for shifts in healthcare prerogatives, pointing out the massive undiagnosed population, and advocating for early intervention.
The alarming prevalence of hypertension among younger populations demands immediate attention, as preventive measures and lifestyle changes can avert potential health disasters, experts assert. It's time for a national rethink on defining 'normal,' say Apollo Hospitals executives.
