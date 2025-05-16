Left Menu

Hypertension Crisis: A Call to Action on World Hypertension Day

World Hypertension Day highlights a growing health crisis, with 30% of India's adults affected and many undiagnosed. Urgent healthcare shifts are needed, as younger populations show alarming prevalence rates. Lifestyle changes, early screenings, and preventive measures are crucial to combat the risks tied to hypertension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-05-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 21:35 IST
Hypertension Crisis: A Call to Action on World Hypertension Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Each year, May 17 marks World Hypertension Day, spotlighting a growing health crisis that sees nearly 30% of India's adults grappling with high blood pressure.

Doctors are pushing for shifts in healthcare prerogatives, pointing out the massive undiagnosed population, and advocating for early intervention.

The alarming prevalence of hypertension among younger populations demands immediate attention, as preventive measures and lifestyle changes can avert potential health disasters, experts assert. It's time for a national rethink on defining 'normal,' say Apollo Hospitals executives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025