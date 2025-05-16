Hypertension Crisis: A Call to Action on World Hypertension Day

Each year, May 17 marks World Hypertension Day, spotlighting a growing health crisis that sees nearly 30% of India's adults grappling with high blood pressure.

Doctors are pushing for shifts in healthcare prerogatives, pointing out the massive undiagnosed population, and advocating for early intervention.

The alarming prevalence of hypertension among younger populations demands immediate attention, as preventive measures and lifestyle changes can avert potential health disasters, experts assert. It's time for a national rethink on defining 'normal,' say Apollo Hospitals executives.

(With inputs from agencies.)