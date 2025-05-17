UN vs. U.S.: The Battle Over Gaza Aid Delivery
The United Nations rejects a U.S.-backed proposal to deliver aid to Gaza, insisting on its own proven plan. UN aid chief Tom Fletcher criticizes the alternative approach, while U.S. President Donald Trump highlights the urgent need for aid. The war, triggered in October 2023, exacerbates the humanitarian crisis.
The United Nations dismissed an alternative aid delivery plan for Gaza, emphasizing its own established strategy. On Friday, UN aid chief Tom Fletcher made it clear that resources are ready and waiting, urging immediate action without diversion to competing proposals.
Despite Israel's blockade, U.S. President Donald Trump highlighted the dire conditions in Gaza, where hunger threatens half a million people. However, the UN stands firm, criticizing the impartiality of the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation's distribution plan.
As tension mounts, Israel shows a willingness to let aid resume under the existing framework. The ongoing conflict, which started with a Hamas attack in October, has intensified the region's humanitarian needs, with over 53,000 Palestinian lives lost in the military campaign.
(With inputs from agencies.)
