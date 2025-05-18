Breaking the Silence: Addressing Men's Mental Health Crisis in India

Recent data from India's National Crime Records Bureau reveals a concerning statistic: men made up 72% of suicides in the country in 2022. Experts are alarmed, pointing to widespread mental health issues among men that are often ignored.

Men face societal pressures to suppress emotions, leading to mental health struggles and sometimes devastating outcomes. Jyoti Kapoor, founder-director and senior psychiatrist at Manasthali, stresses the urgency of normalizing mental health conversations in all facets of life.

There are rising reports of mental health impacts due to false accusations and gender-based violence against men, according to specialists who call for immediate reforms. The focus is on creating safe spaces and dismantling stereotypes that discourage male vulnerability.

(With inputs from agencies.)