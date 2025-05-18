Left Menu

Breaking the Silence: Addressing Men's Mental Health Crisis in India

In 2022, men constituted 72% of suicides in India, highlighting the critical issue of overlooked male mental health. Experts emphasize the need for gender-inclusive mental health initiatives, societal reform, and the normalization of mental health discussions to combat stigma and provide support for vulnerable men.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 16:46 IST
Breaking the Silence: Addressing Men's Mental Health Crisis in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Recent data from India's National Crime Records Bureau reveals a concerning statistic: men made up 72% of suicides in the country in 2022. Experts are alarmed, pointing to widespread mental health issues among men that are often ignored.

Men face societal pressures to suppress emotions, leading to mental health struggles and sometimes devastating outcomes. Jyoti Kapoor, founder-director and senior psychiatrist at Manasthali, stresses the urgency of normalizing mental health conversations in all facets of life.

There are rising reports of mental health impacts due to false accusations and gender-based violence against men, according to specialists who call for immediate reforms. The focus is on creating safe spaces and dismantling stereotypes that discourage male vulnerability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025