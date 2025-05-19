Unraveling the Enigma of Bird Flu Silence: What Lies Beneath?

Health officials are issuing renewed calls for caution against bird flu, but a noticeable halt in new human case reports has left experts puzzled. Questions loom over whether government budget cuts or fears among immigrant farm workers, due to deportation policies, might be weakening case detection efforts.

The ongoing bird flu, or H5N1 virus, has long affected wild and domestic birds, and more recently, humans and cattle in the US. Despite a high infection count late last year, current reports are scarce; this could be a natural decline linked to migratory bird patterns, according to the CDC.

Experts remain concerned, as significant resignations at USDA and FDA agencies threaten US flu monitoring capacity. Monitoring challenges are compounded by the reluctance of immigrant workers to seek testing. While the CDC maintains the public's risk as low, scientists continue to research potential future outbreak risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)