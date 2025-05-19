Left Menu

Unraveling the Enigma of Bird Flu Silence: What Lies Beneath?

Health officials renew vigilance against bird flu as reported human cases decline. Experts question whether this is due to government cuts, worker fears amid immigration policies, or natural declines. The complexity of monitoring systems and government resignations further complicates bird flu surveillance efforts across the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 19-05-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 11:57 IST
Unraveling the Enigma of Bird Flu Silence: What Lies Beneath?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Health officials are issuing renewed calls for caution against bird flu, but a noticeable halt in new human case reports has left experts puzzled. Questions loom over whether government budget cuts or fears among immigrant farm workers, due to deportation policies, might be weakening case detection efforts.

The ongoing bird flu, or H5N1 virus, has long affected wild and domestic birds, and more recently, humans and cattle in the US. Despite a high infection count late last year, current reports are scarce; this could be a natural decline linked to migratory bird patterns, according to the CDC.

Experts remain concerned, as significant resignations at USDA and FDA agencies threaten US flu monitoring capacity. Monitoring challenges are compounded by the reluctance of immigrant workers to seek testing. While the CDC maintains the public's risk as low, scientists continue to research potential future outbreak risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025