Left Menu

AIIMS Delhi Raises Alarm on Steroid-Induced Glaucoma in Children

AIIMS Delhi reports a rise in steroid-induced glaucoma among children from arid regions. The misuse of steroid-based medications for ocular allergies leads to advanced glaucoma cases. Doctors emphasize the need for supervised use of steroids and advocate for nationwide screening to prevent blindness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 14:36 IST
AIIMS Delhi Raises Alarm on Steroid-Induced Glaucoma in Children
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

AIIMS Delhi has observed an alarming increase in cases of glaucoma among children as young as 10, particularly from arid regions. Doctors attribute this trend to the unsupervised use of steroid-based eye drops for the treatment of ocular allergies.

According to Dr. Tanuj Dada, head of the Glaucoma Unit at AIIMS, the misuse of steroids, often prescribed by local practitioners, has led to visually devastating consequences. Many children arrive at the hospital with advanced glaucoma, showing severe visual impairment, largely due to a lack of early symptoms.

The issue extends beyond eye drops, with inhalers and creams containing steroids also posing risks. Experts stress the importance of regular eye check-ups and advocate for more comprehensive screening programs to identify and manage glaucoma before it advances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025