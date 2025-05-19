AIIMS Delhi Raises Alarm on Steroid-Induced Glaucoma in Children

AIIMS Delhi has observed an alarming increase in cases of glaucoma among children as young as 10, particularly from arid regions. Doctors attribute this trend to the unsupervised use of steroid-based eye drops for the treatment of ocular allergies.

According to Dr. Tanuj Dada, head of the Glaucoma Unit at AIIMS, the misuse of steroids, often prescribed by local practitioners, has led to visually devastating consequences. Many children arrive at the hospital with advanced glaucoma, showing severe visual impairment, largely due to a lack of early symptoms.

The issue extends beyond eye drops, with inhalers and creams containing steroids also posing risks. Experts stress the importance of regular eye check-ups and advocate for more comprehensive screening programs to identify and manage glaucoma before it advances.

