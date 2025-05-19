Maharashtra's Health Overhaul: Minister Abitkar's Bold Initiatives

Maharashtra's Health Minister Prakash Abitkar on Monday announced sweeping directives aimed at revamping the state's healthcare system. The instructions include formulating a comprehensive Health Policy, expediting the recruitment process for medical officers, and initiating substantial revisions to service rules for nursing staff.

Among the noteworthy measures, the minister placed emphasis on maintaining transparency in officer transfers and called for performance-based evaluations. He also approved improved incentives for frontline workers while stressing the need for enhanced facilities for doctors in remote and tribal areas.

The initiatives outlined include launching Cancer Day Care Centres, campaigns for TB-Free Panchayats, and Tobacco-Free Schools. With a supplementary demand of Rs 44 crore directed for budget allocation, the health department is set on a renewed path to bolster healthcare services across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)