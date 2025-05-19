Professor Mohamed Janabi Nominated WHO Africa Chief, Pledges Health Equity

In a pivotal moment for global public health leadership, Professor Mohamed Yakub Janabi was nominated as the next Regional Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) African Region during a Special Session of the WHO Regional Committee for Africa. The session was held today in Geneva, ahead of the World Health Assembly.

This nomination follows the untimely death in November 2024 of Dr Faustine Ndugulile, who had been previously elected as the incoming Regional Director. His sudden passing prompted Member States of the WHO African Region to convene this special electoral session to determine a new candidate.

Professor Janabi, a renowned Tanzanian health expert and academic, emerged as the selected nominee from a strong field of contenders. The other distinguished candidates included Dr N’da Konan Michel Yao of Côte d’Ivoire, Dr Mohamed Lamine Dramé of Guinea, and Professor Moustafa Mijiyawa of Togo—all of whom brought impressive credentials and significant experience to the race.

Professor Janabi’s nomination is now set to be submitted to the 157th session of the WHO Executive Board, scheduled to take place from 28 to 29 May 2025 in Geneva. Upon formal appointment, he will serve a five-year term with eligibility for reappointment.

A Vision for a Healthier, Stronger Africa

In his acceptance remarks, Professor Janabi conveyed a sense of gratitude and resolve, underscoring the importance of unity and resilience across the African continent.

“Thank you for your trust in me. I will not let you down. Your support underscores our collective resolve to build a healthier, stronger, and more united Africa,” he stated. He went on to highlight the complex health landscape facing the continent, referencing the burdens of infectious and noncommunicable diseases, the impacts of climate change, and persistent challenges in health financing.

“We must harness African resilience and unity,” Janabi urged, pointing to the region’s ability to overcome adversity through innovation, collaboration, and local leadership.

Endorsement from WHO Leadership

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus extended his congratulations to Professor Janabi and acknowledged the contributions of all candidates who vied for the role.

“I offer my warm congratulations to Professor Janabi on his nomination as Regional Director for Africa, and also to the United Republic of Tanzania,” said Dr Tedros. “Professor Janabi will take the reins at an unprecedented time for the African Region and WHO as a whole. We are grateful for his experience and expertise as we work together to navigate the challenges we face, and position our Organization to be stronger, sharper, and more effective in the future.”

Dr Tedros also expressed gratitude to Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, who has served as the Acting WHO Regional Director for Africa during the transition following the end of Dr Matshidiso Moeti’s tenure.

A Leader with Vision and Dedication

Dr Ihekweazu also offered his support and well-wishes to the incoming Regional Director.

“Congratulations Professor Janabi on your election. This is a true reflection of the trust that Member States have placed in you,” said Dr Ihekweazu. “The African region has made important strides in health. But it also faces real and complex challenges. You can count on my support and that of all of WHO Africa as you take on this new role to serve our people.”

Professor Janabi’s leadership comes at a time when the African health landscape is rapidly evolving, with increased demand for local capacity-building, epidemic preparedness, and sustainable health systems. With a track record of public service and a deep understanding of regional health priorities, his appointment signals continuity and renewed commitment to health equity across Africa.

If confirmed by the WHO Executive Board later this month, Professor Janabi will officially assume his responsibilities, steering the region through a transformative era in global and continental health policy.