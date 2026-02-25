Left Menu

Meghalaya's Leap in Public Health Education: IIPH Shillong to Become State University

The Meghalaya Cabinet has approved a bill to upgrade the Indian Institute of Public Health in Shillong to a state university. This move will strengthen academic autonomy and enable degree awarding, enhancing public health research and capacity building in the northeast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 25-02-2026 11:38 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 11:38 IST
Meghalaya's Leap in Public Health Education: IIPH Shillong to Become State University
  • Country:
  • India

The Meghalaya Cabinet has taken significant steps to enhance public health education by approving the upgrade of the Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH) in Shillong to a state university. This development was confirmed by officials on Wednesday.

The cabinet meeting, presided over by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, gave the green light to the Indian Institute of Public Health Shillong Bill, 2026. The upgrade will allow the institution to award degrees, bolstering academic independence and fostering a hub for public health research and scholarship in the region.

Additionally, the cabinet authorized infrastructure expansion at Eco Resort, Nongkhlaw, and endorsed a new policy to promote anganwadi workers to supervisors. This policy is designed to improve career advancement and strengthen the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) in Meghalaya.

TRENDING

1
DailyObjects Aims for Record Revenue and Retail Expansion

DailyObjects Aims for Record Revenue and Retail Expansion

 India
2

Bright Digi Gold: Revolutionizing Precious Metal Savings in the Digital Era

 India
3
Yaap Digital Limited Launches IPO to Fuel Expansion and Innovation

Yaap Digital Limited Launches IPO to Fuel Expansion and Innovation

 India
4
Kushner's Controversial Diplomacy: Shaking Up France

Kushner's Controversial Diplomacy: Shaking Up France

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026