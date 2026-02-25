Meghalaya's Leap in Public Health Education: IIPH Shillong to Become State University

The Meghalaya Cabinet has taken significant steps to enhance public health education by approving the upgrade of the Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH) in Shillong to a state university. This development was confirmed by officials on Wednesday.

The cabinet meeting, presided over by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, gave the green light to the Indian Institute of Public Health Shillong Bill, 2026. The upgrade will allow the institution to award degrees, bolstering academic independence and fostering a hub for public health research and scholarship in the region.

Additionally, the cabinet authorized infrastructure expansion at Eco Resort, Nongkhlaw, and endorsed a new policy to promote anganwadi workers to supervisors. This policy is designed to improve career advancement and strengthen the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) in Meghalaya.