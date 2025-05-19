Biden's Battle: A Deep Dive into Prostate Cancer's Growing Threat

In a recent announcement, the office of former U.S. President Joe Biden revealed that he has been diagnosed with a highly aggressive form of prostate cancer, which has metastasized to his bones.

Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers affecting men, second only to skin cancer in the U.S. Its symptoms may remain unnoticed for decades due to its generally slow growth, although some forms can be aggressive.

Statistical estimates for 2025 predict approximately 313,780 new cases and 35,770 deaths in the U.S. Early detection plays a crucial role in improving survival rates, which have historically improved yet have recently slowed down due to late-stage diagnoses.

