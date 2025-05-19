Left Menu

Former President Biden Battles Aggressive Prostate Cancer

Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer, with cells having spread to his bones. Despite the serious prognosis, the cancer is hormone-sensitive, allowing for management strategies. His diagnosis has prompted widespread support, including from political figures and former presidents.

Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with a severe form of prostate cancer, his office announced Sunday. The 82-year-old revealed his condition after reporting urinary symptoms, leading doctors to identify a nodule on his prostate, later determined to be cancerous and having spread to the bone.

Biden's cancer is considered aggressive, with a Gleason score of 9. However, it is hormone-sensitive, making it responsive to various treatment options that aim to starve the tumours of necessary hormones, his office explained.

Despite the challenging diagnosis, Biden has received an outpour of support from political allies and leaders. Former presidents, including Donald Trump and Barack Obama, have extended their wishes for his recovery. Biden remains determined to continue his advocacy for cancer research and treatment, a cause close to his heart.

