Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza: A Call for Urgent Action

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has labeled the ongoing humanitarian situation in Gaza as 'unacceptable' and demanded swift intervention to assist those in distress.

Speaking in London on Monday, she emphasized the dire need for humanitarian aid to be delivered to Gaza, mentioning that no supplies have reached the region for two months.

Von der Leyen urged the immediate lifting of the blockade, stressing the importance of providing essential support to the Palestinian territory's civilians.

