Left Menu

Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza: A Call for Urgent Action

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has condemned the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, urging immediate aid delivery. With a two-month blockade preventing supplies, she calls for lifting restrictions to support civilians in need.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-05-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 17:53 IST
Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza: A Call for Urgent Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has labeled the ongoing humanitarian situation in Gaza as 'unacceptable' and demanded swift intervention to assist those in distress.

Speaking in London on Monday, she emphasized the dire need for humanitarian aid to be delivered to Gaza, mentioning that no supplies have reached the region for two months.

Von der Leyen urged the immediate lifting of the blockade, stressing the importance of providing essential support to the Palestinian territory's civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025