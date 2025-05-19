Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza: A Call for Urgent Action
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has condemned the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, urging immediate aid delivery. With a two-month blockade preventing supplies, she calls for lifting restrictions to support civilians in need.
The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has labeled the ongoing humanitarian situation in Gaza as 'unacceptable' and demanded swift intervention to assist those in distress.
Speaking in London on Monday, she emphasized the dire need for humanitarian aid to be delivered to Gaza, mentioning that no supplies have reached the region for two months.
Von der Leyen urged the immediate lifting of the blockade, stressing the importance of providing essential support to the Palestinian territory's civilians.
