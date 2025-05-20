Global Health Alerts: Bird Flu Outbreaks, Biden's Diagnosis, and Vaccine News

Brazil, a leading chicken exporter, is investigating potential bird flu outbreaks that could impact both commercial and backyard poultry flocks. These cases threaten the country's billion-dollar poultry industry, while Japan and the EU have already imposed import restrictions due to bird flu concerns.

Simultaneously, the WHO highlights that cuts to aid programs leave millions without medical treatment worldwide. The organization faces significant financial challenges as the U.S. reduces its funding, presenting questions about its capacity to handle global health crises.

In the U.S., Novavax's COVID vaccine received FDA approval, though limited to older adults and high-risk individuals. Additionally, former President Joe Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis raises concerns regarding his health transparency during his presidential term.

