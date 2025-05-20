Global Pandemic Pact Faces Skepticism Amid US Withdrawal
The World Health Organization adopted a global pandemic preparedness agreement after lengthy negotiations, amid concerns over the U.S.'s absence. The legally binding pact is aimed at ensuring global access to medical resources in future pandemics. However, without U.S. participation, its effectiveness is questioned.
The World Health Organization reached a significant milestone on Tuesday with the adoption of a global pandemic preparedness agreement, a move aimed at improving international coordination and response during future pandemics.
The pact, lauded by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as a victory for public health and multilateralism, mandates participating countries to reserve 20% of vaccines and medicines for WHO distribution, ensuring equitable global access.
Despite the agreement's gains, its effectiveness is undermined by the absence of the United States, previously WHO's largest contributor, following the Trump administration's withdrawal from the agency. Ongoing negotiations and unresolved implementation challenges further cloud its future impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
