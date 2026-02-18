Ayush: Bridging Cultures and Advancing Global Healthcare

At the 3rd International Ayush Conference and Exhibition in Dubai, Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav emphasized the global significance of Ayush in addressing lifestyle disorders, stress, and mental health. The event marked a major step toward integrating traditional healthcare systems into mainstream global practices.

The conference saw participation from 28 countries, where discussions centered around a draft international white paper on Ayush interventions for mind-body health. This aims to standardize practices and transition from experience-based to evidence-based healthcare models, fostering collaboration among governments, academic institutions, and international organizations.

Minister Jadhav underscored the importance of scientific dialogue, health diplomacy, and quality assurance in promoting Ayush globally. He expressed confidence in India's leadership role in building a human-centric healthcare system, driving joint research, academic exchanges, and regulatory cooperation.

