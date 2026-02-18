Left Menu

Ayush: Bridging Cultures and Advancing Global Healthcare

Minister Prataprao Jadhav highlighted the increasing global recognition of Ayush at the International Ayush Conference in Dubai, emphasizing its role in holistic health. The event focused on evidence-based approaches, quality assurance, and international collaboration to integrate traditional medicine into global healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 21:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

At the 3rd International Ayush Conference and Exhibition in Dubai, Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav emphasized the global significance of Ayush in addressing lifestyle disorders, stress, and mental health. The event marked a major step toward integrating traditional healthcare systems into mainstream global practices.

The conference saw participation from 28 countries, where discussions centered around a draft international white paper on Ayush interventions for mind-body health. This aims to standardize practices and transition from experience-based to evidence-based healthcare models, fostering collaboration among governments, academic institutions, and international organizations.

Minister Jadhav underscored the importance of scientific dialogue, health diplomacy, and quality assurance in promoting Ayush globally. He expressed confidence in India's leadership role in building a human-centric healthcare system, driving joint research, academic exchanges, and regulatory cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

