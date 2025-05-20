Rodent Menace: Patient Fingers Bitten at Bihar Hospital

Bihar's Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) faces scrutiny after a patient claimed rats bit his fingers during his stay at the medical facility. The incident, reported on a Saturday night, highlights growing concerns about hospital hygiene and safety.

Awadesh Kumar, the patient, noticed his bleeding fingers upon waking and immediately notified hospital staff. Rats have been a persistent issue, stirring dissatisfaction among patients and their families. Efforts to contact Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey for comment were unsuccessful.

Reacting sharply, opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized the state of Bihar's healthcare system. Referencing a similar incident in 2024, he accused the Health Minister of neglect and demanded greater accountability and hygienic conditions in state-run hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)