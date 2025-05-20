Left Menu

Rodent Menace: Patient Fingers Bitten at Bihar Hospital

A patient at Bihar's Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) reported that rodents gnawed his fingers while he was asleep. This incident reveals broader concerns about the facility's hygiene and safety. Opposition leaders criticize the state's healthcare system, highlighting another case of rodent involvement last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 20-05-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 16:09 IST
Bihar's Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) faces scrutiny after a patient claimed rats bit his fingers during his stay at the medical facility. The incident, reported on a Saturday night, highlights growing concerns about hospital hygiene and safety.

Awadesh Kumar, the patient, noticed his bleeding fingers upon waking and immediately notified hospital staff. Rats have been a persistent issue, stirring dissatisfaction among patients and their families. Efforts to contact Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey for comment were unsuccessful.

Reacting sharply, opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized the state of Bihar's healthcare system. Referencing a similar incident in 2024, he accused the Health Minister of neglect and demanded greater accountability and hygienic conditions in state-run hospitals.

