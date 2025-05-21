Revolutionizing Cancer Treatment: India Pioneers Cost-Effective CAR-T Therapy
CMC Vellore in India has successfully manufactured and infused CAR-T cells at a reduced cost, marking a significant advancement in cancer treatment. The trial demonstrated 100% remission in acute leukemia patients and 50% in large B-cell lymphoma patients. This point-of-care approach offers a new, affordable treatment model.
In a groundbreaking development for cancer treatment, CMC Vellore in India has successfully demonstrated the manufacturing and infusion of CAR-T cells, a revolutionary therapy using a patient's own immune cells to combat cancer, at significantly reduced costs.
Led by Dr. Vikram Mathews, the study showcased that CAR-T cells, when produced on-site at the hospital, achieved a 100% remission rate in acute leukemia patients and a 50% remission rate in those with large B-cell lymphoma. This method, known as point-of-care manufacturing, drastically reduces logistical challenges and costs compared to traditional centralized production.
Published in the journal Molecular Therapy, the study underscores India's leadership in developing accessible, in-house biotherapies with global relevance, positioning the country as a pioneer in next-generation cancer treatments.
