Left Menu

Revolutionizing Cancer Treatment: India Pioneers Cost-Effective CAR-T Therapy

CMC Vellore in India has successfully manufactured and infused CAR-T cells at a reduced cost, marking a significant advancement in cancer treatment. The trial demonstrated 100% remission in acute leukemia patients and 50% in large B-cell lymphoma patients. This point-of-care approach offers a new, affordable treatment model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 18:30 IST
Revolutionizing Cancer Treatment: India Pioneers Cost-Effective CAR-T Therapy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking development for cancer treatment, CMC Vellore in India has successfully demonstrated the manufacturing and infusion of CAR-T cells, a revolutionary therapy using a patient's own immune cells to combat cancer, at significantly reduced costs.

Led by Dr. Vikram Mathews, the study showcased that CAR-T cells, when produced on-site at the hospital, achieved a 100% remission rate in acute leukemia patients and a 50% remission rate in those with large B-cell lymphoma. This method, known as point-of-care manufacturing, drastically reduces logistical challenges and costs compared to traditional centralized production.

Published in the journal Molecular Therapy, the study underscores India's leadership in developing accessible, in-house biotherapies with global relevance, positioning the country as a pioneer in next-generation cancer treatments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025