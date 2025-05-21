Breakthrough Gene Therapy at Rainbow Children's Hospital

In a remarkable medical achievement, Rainbow Children's Hospital in Secunderabad has successfully administered its eighth gene therapy for a young patient suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). This genetic disorder affects approximately one in 10,000 children globally, posing serious challenges for affected families.

The life-saving treatment, Zolgensma, was supervised by Dr. Ramesh Konanki, Pediatric Neurologist at the hospital. Recognized as one of the most costly therapies, priced at around Rs 14 crore per dose, Zolgensma works by replacing the faulty SMN1 gene, enabling the production of essential SMN protein for muscle function.

Rainbow Children's Hospital is among the few centers in India equipped for such advanced treatments. Post-therapy, patients require constant monitoring for early detection of adverse events. The breakthrough has given families renewed hope, with heartfelt gratitude expressed by the child's father, Vineet Chaudary.

(With inputs from agencies.)