Shilpa Shirodkar Overcomes COVID-19: A Health Update

Actor Shilpa Shirodkar, known for her roles in 1990s films, shared that she is feeling fine after her recovery from COVID-19. The 51-year-old actress had previously informed her followers of her positive test.

In a recent Instagram update, she expressed gratitude for the support she received and posted a scenic photo of Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's health department reported two COVID-19-related deaths this year, highlighting ongoing concerns with the virus. Both cases were in Mumbai and involved patients with existing health conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)