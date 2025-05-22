Left Menu

Shilpa Shirodkar Overcomes COVID-19: A Health Update

Actor Shilpa Shirodkar has announced her recovery from COVID-19, expressing gratitude for well-wishes. On Instagram, she shared a positive update along with a scenic photo, while the Maharashtra health department reported two recent COVID-19-related deaths in Mumbai, involving patients with comorbidities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 12:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Shilpa Shirodkar, known for her roles in 1990s films, shared that she is feeling fine after her recovery from COVID-19. The 51-year-old actress had previously informed her followers of her positive test.

In a recent Instagram update, she expressed gratitude for the support she received and posted a scenic photo of Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's health department reported two COVID-19-related deaths this year, highlighting ongoing concerns with the virus. Both cases were in Mumbai and involved patients with existing health conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

