Shilpa Shirodkar Overcomes COVID-19: A Health Update
Actor Shilpa Shirodkar has announced her recovery from COVID-19, expressing gratitude for well-wishes. On Instagram, she shared a positive update along with a scenic photo, while the Maharashtra health department reported two recent COVID-19-related deaths in Mumbai, involving patients with comorbidities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 12:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Actor Shilpa Shirodkar, known for her roles in 1990s films, shared that she is feeling fine after her recovery from COVID-19. The 51-year-old actress had previously informed her followers of her positive test.
In a recent Instagram update, she expressed gratitude for the support she received and posted a scenic photo of Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra's health department reported two COVID-19-related deaths this year, highlighting ongoing concerns with the virus. Both cases were in Mumbai and involved patients with existing health conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's New Kumbh Mela Authority: A Framework for 2027
Bumrah's Valiant Spell Falls Short as Gujarat Titans Seal Last-Ball Thriller Against Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians Face 'Playoff' Scenario After Narrow Loss to Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titans Triumph in Last-Ball Thriller Against Mumbai Indians
Gujarat Titans Triumph in Rain-Shortened Thriller Against Mumbai Indians