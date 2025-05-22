Global Health Giants Gavi and Global Fund Explore Merging Functions Amid Funding Crunch

Two leading global health organizations, the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria and the vaccine alliance Gavi, are evaluating the merging of certain functions to address a looming financial crisis in medical aid funding.

Prompted by a decrease in government-funded aid led by previous U.S. policy shifts, executives from both organizations believe the current crisis is an opportunity to rethink global health strategies. Speaking to Reuters, Gavi's chief executive, Sania Nishtar, highlighted that the intention is to optimize operations at the country level, making processes more efficient and collaborative.

Amid the backdrop of budget constraints discussed at the WHO's annual meeting, these two health giants are urged by donors to streamline their operations effectively. As they seek to raise significant funds for future projects, influential advocates like Bill Gates emphasize the crucial role these organizations play in saving lives worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)