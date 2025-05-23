JAK Inhibitors Lead the Way in COVID-19 Treatment Breakthroughs

Researchers have found that Janus kinase, or JAK, inhibitors should be the first-line therapy for COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to a study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine.

The analysis of nearly 13,000 patients from 16 randomized trials showed that JAK inhibitors reduced the death rate by 33% compared to other treatments like dexamethasone. Death rates stood at 11.7% for the JAK group compared to 13.2% for others.

The findings are expected to impact World Health Organization treatment guidelines. JAK inhibitors, such as Pfizer's Xeljanz, Eli Lilly's Olumiant, and AbbVie's Rinvoq, also demonstrated reduced requirements for mechanical ventilation and shorter hospital stays.

