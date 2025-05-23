Aerolase Sets Sights on Indian Aesthetic Market with Cutting-Edge Laser Tech

US-based aesthetic laser technology company Aerolase has announced its expansion into India, aiming to capture the country's burgeoning aesthetic and dermatology market. The firm plans to introduce its Neo Elite and Era Elite products, designed to address common skin issues like pigmentation and acne, initially targeting metropolitan areas such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, according to Aerolase India Country Head Madhusudan HK.

CEO Pavel Efremkin noted that India's dynamic demographics, growing awareness of skin health, and flourishing medical tourism sector establish it as a key market for advanced aesthetic care. He emphasized the significant demand for safe, precise, and non-invasive procedures, with Aerolase's FDA-approved technology positioned to help Indian clinics and dermatologists provide world-class skin treatments.

Madhusudan HK highlighted the rapid growth of India's aesthetic dermatology market, expanding by 12 to 15 percent annually, presenting substantial opportunities for Aerolase. The company seeks to replicate its success in the US, aspiring to make its technology standard for skin wellness in India. Aerolase plans to import its US-manufactured products to support these efforts, aiming to partner with dermatologists to enhance the availability of effective treatments.

