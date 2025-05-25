Health Headlines: Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals, and Public Health Challenges

This week's health news highlights significant advancements and emerging challenges. Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals and Mirxes Holdings post successful IPOs. Meanwhile, a U.S. government report scrutinizes factors contributing to chronic childhood illnesses.

The push for broader animal vaccination could curb disease outbreaks and stabilize trade, as emphasized by global health authorities amidst bird flu concerns. In pharmaceutical news, Moderna submits its updated COVID-19 vaccine for review.

GSK's asthma drug gains FDA approval, expanding treatment options for 'smoker's lung.' Meanwhile, the WHO warns of a looming health crisis in Gaza due to ongoing Israeli military actions, threatening its medical system.

(With inputs from agencies.)