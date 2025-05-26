Covid-19 Cases Surge in West Bengal as Numbers Rise Rapidly

West Bengal has recorded a surge in Covid-19 cases, with four new infections bringing the active case count to 11, a state health department official reported on Monday. The new cases are being treated across state-run and private hospitals in and around Kolkata.

According to the official, the total number of positive cases was seven until Saturday. The additional cases were confirmed by Sunday evening, reflecting a worrying trend in the region.

Previously, the state had only one active Covid-19 case as of May 19. Health department officials are closely tracking this increase in infections to manage the public health response effectively.

