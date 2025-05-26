Covid-19 Cases Surge in West Bengal as Numbers Rise Rapidly
Four more Covid-19 cases were reported in West Bengal, raising active infections to 11. The latest patients are being treated at various hospitals, primarily in Kolkata and its surrounding areas. The health department is actively monitoring the situation as cases continue to rise from the previous count.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal has recorded a surge in Covid-19 cases, with four new infections bringing the active case count to 11, a state health department official reported on Monday. The new cases are being treated across state-run and private hospitals in and around Kolkata.
According to the official, the total number of positive cases was seven until Saturday. The additional cases were confirmed by Sunday evening, reflecting a worrying trend in the region.
Previously, the state had only one active Covid-19 case as of May 19. Health department officials are closely tracking this increase in infections to manage the public health response effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gaza Blockade Intensifies Humanitarian Crisis: Hospitals Struggle to Feed Patients
Lupin's Generic Tolvaptan Launch: A New Hope for Kidney Patients in the US
Kennedy Faces Scrutiny Over Health Department Cuts and Vaccine Stance
Hospitals say Israeli airstrikes in Gaza kill 48 people, including 22 children, reports AP.
Fortis Hospitals Partners with Teleflex for Innovative UroLift Training Hub