Delhi's Vigilant Response to New Covid Variant: A Precautionary Stance

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh confirmed on Monday that the new Covid variant is displaying mild symptoms akin to viral fever. He emphasized that there is no reason for alarm.

Singh reiterated that the government has issued a health advisory to ensure hospitals are well-prepared with sufficient beds, oxygen, and medicines as a standard measure of preparedness, not due to an immediate crisis.

With 104 active cases reported, Delhi's health system is fully equipped, Singh asserted. Meanwhile, recent INSACOG data indicates the presence of the LF.7 and NB.1.8.1 Covid variants, which WHO considers 'Variants Under Monitoring' fueling infections in parts of Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)