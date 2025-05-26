Cutting-Edge Hospital to Rise in Nilakkal: A Boon for Sabarimala Pilgrims
A new modern specialty hospital is set to be established in Nilakkal, Pathanamthitta district, enhancing healthcare services for local residents and Sabarimala pilgrims. The facility will include both modern and AYUSH medicine, accommodating medical and observation wards, intensive care units, and additional services across its three floors.
A state-of-the-art specialty hospital will soon enhance healthcare offerings in Nilakkal, Pathanamthitta district, announced Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Monday.
Designed to support locals and the influx of Sabarimala pilgrims, the initiative promises comprehensive medical services, integrating both modern and AYUSH practices.
The Rs 9 crore project will see construction on Travancore Devaswom Board land, with Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan committing additional funding if necessary.
