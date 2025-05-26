Left Menu

Delhi's Armored Response to New Covid Variant

Delhi's Health Minister assures no cause for alarm despite a new Covid variant causing mild symptoms. With 104 active cases, hospitals are prepared for any surge. Genome sequencing reveals the new strains are Omicron sub-variants. The WHO is monitoring but hasn't flagged them as concerning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 19:50 IST
Delhi's Armored Response to New Covid Variant
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Health Minister, Pankaj Singh, has assured citizens there's no cause for alarm as a new Covid variant causes only mild viral fever symptoms. With 104 active cases reported, the city remains vigilant, preparing hospitals for any potential increase despite current stability.

Government hospitals have been advised to ensure beds, oxygen, and medicines are ready. Singh emphasized this was a precautionary move, with healthcare facilities '200 percent prepared'. Official data shows 24 recoveries in the past week, maintaining control over the situation.

Genomic tests identified the new variants as Omicron sub-variants, specifically LF.7 and NB.1.8. While deemed mild by the Indian Council of Medical Research, these variants are monitored by the WHO but are not deemed threatening. No emergency state exists, but readiness remains key in Delhi.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025