Delhi's Armored Response to New Covid Variant

Delhi's Health Minister, Pankaj Singh, has assured citizens there's no cause for alarm as a new Covid variant causes only mild viral fever symptoms. With 104 active cases reported, the city remains vigilant, preparing hospitals for any potential increase despite current stability.

Government hospitals have been advised to ensure beds, oxygen, and medicines are ready. Singh emphasized this was a precautionary move, with healthcare facilities '200 percent prepared'. Official data shows 24 recoveries in the past week, maintaining control over the situation.

Genomic tests identified the new variants as Omicron sub-variants, specifically LF.7 and NB.1.8. While deemed mild by the Indian Council of Medical Research, these variants are monitored by the WHO but are not deemed threatening. No emergency state exists, but readiness remains key in Delhi.