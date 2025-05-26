Left Menu

Doctor Surrenders in Botched Hair Transplant Case Leading to Engineer Deaths

Dr Anushka Tiwari, involved in a botched hair transplant case leading to two engineers' deaths, surrendered in Kanpur. Accused of negligence, she appeared before the court amid allegations of employing untrained staff. Her surrender follows a complaint and investigation into the clinic's practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 26-05-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 22:18 IST
Doctor Surrenders in Botched Hair Transplant Case Leading to Engineer Deaths
doctor
  • Country:
  • India

Dr Anushka Tiwari, connected to the fatal hair transplant procedures of two young engineers, surrendered to a Kanpur court, facing charges of negligence. Her surrender follows extensive searches and a complaint by one victim's wife, leading to her untraceable status until now.

The tragic incident took a political and administrative turn as the necessary actions were prompted by a grievance filed through the chief minister's portal. The allegation centers on medical negligence due to the employment of untrained staff at the Empire Clinic.

The police, preparing for a detailed investigation, plan to request custody of Dr Tiwari to explore further details and recover relevant evidence. Her husband, Dr Saurabh Tripathi, also remains under scrutiny in this high-profile case that caught public attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025