Doctor Surrenders in Botched Hair Transplant Case Leading to Engineer Deaths

Dr Anushka Tiwari, connected to the fatal hair transplant procedures of two young engineers, surrendered to a Kanpur court, facing charges of negligence. Her surrender follows extensive searches and a complaint by one victim's wife, leading to her untraceable status until now.

The tragic incident took a political and administrative turn as the necessary actions were prompted by a grievance filed through the chief minister's portal. The allegation centers on medical negligence due to the employment of untrained staff at the Empire Clinic.

The police, preparing for a detailed investigation, plan to request custody of Dr Tiwari to explore further details and recover relevant evidence. Her husband, Dr Saurabh Tripathi, also remains under scrutiny in this high-profile case that caught public attention.

