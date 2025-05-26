Doctor Surrenders in Botched Hair Transplant Case Leading to Engineer Deaths
Dr Anushka Tiwari, involved in a botched hair transplant case leading to two engineers' deaths, surrendered in Kanpur. Accused of negligence, she appeared before the court amid allegations of employing untrained staff. Her surrender follows a complaint and investigation into the clinic's practices.
Dr Anushka Tiwari, connected to the fatal hair transplant procedures of two young engineers, surrendered to a Kanpur court, facing charges of negligence. Her surrender follows extensive searches and a complaint by one victim's wife, leading to her untraceable status until now.
The tragic incident took a political and administrative turn as the necessary actions were prompted by a grievance filed through the chief minister's portal. The allegation centers on medical negligence due to the employment of untrained staff at the Empire Clinic.
The police, preparing for a detailed investigation, plan to request custody of Dr Tiwari to explore further details and recover relevant evidence. Her husband, Dr Saurabh Tripathi, also remains under scrutiny in this high-profile case that caught public attention.
(With inputs from agencies.)