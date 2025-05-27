Left Menu

S.L. Raheja Hospital Sets Benchmark with Milestone TAVI Procedures

S.L. Raheja Hospital in Mumbai has performed 50 successful Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantations, a key milestone in cardiac care. Led by Dr. Haresh Mehta, the team demonstrated expertise in complex cases, enhancing life quality for high-risk patients. The hospital remains at the forefront of advanced heart treatments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-05-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 17:53 IST
S.L. Raheja Hospital Sets Benchmark with Milestone TAVI Procedures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

S.L. Raheja Hospital, a premier quaternary care center in Mumbai, has reached a significant milestone in cardiac care by successfully performing 50 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) procedures. This achievement reinforces the hospital's leadership in offering advanced heart valve treatments, especially for elderly and high-risk patients.

The procedures, guided by the expertise of Dr. Haresh Mehta and his team, have handled complex cases like bicuspid aortic valves and extremely narrow femoral arteries. This minimally invasive technique, crucial for treating Aortic Stenosis, has transformed lives by extending life expectancy and enhancing life quality.

CEO Dr. Kunal Punamiya emphasizes the ongoing commitment to cutting-edge cardiac interventions. The hospital's Structural Heart Program, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, continues to deliver exceptional outcomes and rapid recovery, setting new benchmarks for cardiac care in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025