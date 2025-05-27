S.L. Raheja Hospital Sets Benchmark with Milestone TAVI Procedures

S.L. Raheja Hospital, a premier quaternary care center in Mumbai, has reached a significant milestone in cardiac care by successfully performing 50 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) procedures. This achievement reinforces the hospital's leadership in offering advanced heart valve treatments, especially for elderly and high-risk patients.

The procedures, guided by the expertise of Dr. Haresh Mehta and his team, have handled complex cases like bicuspid aortic valves and extremely narrow femoral arteries. This minimally invasive technique, crucial for treating Aortic Stenosis, has transformed lives by extending life expectancy and enhancing life quality.

CEO Dr. Kunal Punamiya emphasizes the ongoing commitment to cutting-edge cardiac interventions. The hospital's Structural Heart Program, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, continues to deliver exceptional outcomes and rapid recovery, setting new benchmarks for cardiac care in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)