Yoga: The Universal Language of Peace and Wellness

Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav emphasized yoga's significance for a healthier future, during his speech at the Yoga Mahotsav 2025, kicking off a 25-day countdown to the International Day of Yoga. Since its UN recognition in 2014, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yoga has been embraced by millions worldwide.

'The Yoga Yatra,' which started a decade ago, is a continued journey showcasing yoga as an optimal health and wellness model, according to Jadhav. He noted its benefits for stress management and highlighted it as 'free health insurance' enhancing immunity and reducing stress.

Yoga transcends boundaries of age, gender, and background, being dubbed a 'universal language of peace and harmony.' At the same event, Jadhav inaugurated a renovated Emergency Medicine and Trauma Care Block at JIPMER, built for Rs 4.74 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)