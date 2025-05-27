Left Menu

Yoga: The Universal Language of Peace and Wellness

Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav highlights yoga's significance as a crucial element for a healthy future. Speaking at the Yoga Mahotsav 2025, he emphasizes yoga's role in health and wellness since its recognition by the United Nations. Jadhav also inaugurates a medical block at JIPMER.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 27-05-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 19:00 IST
Yoga: The Universal Language of Peace and Wellness
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav emphasized yoga's significance for a healthier future, during his speech at the Yoga Mahotsav 2025, kicking off a 25-day countdown to the International Day of Yoga. Since its UN recognition in 2014, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yoga has been embraced by millions worldwide.

'The Yoga Yatra,' which started a decade ago, is a continued journey showcasing yoga as an optimal health and wellness model, according to Jadhav. He noted its benefits for stress management and highlighted it as 'free health insurance' enhancing immunity and reducing stress.

Yoga transcends boundaries of age, gender, and background, being dubbed a 'universal language of peace and harmony.' At the same event, Jadhav inaugurated a renovated Emergency Medicine and Trauma Care Block at JIPMER, built for Rs 4.74 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025