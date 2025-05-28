A Mother’s Unwavering Gift: From Liver to Kidney

Amidst medical challenges, a heartwarming story emerged as a 60-year-old woman donated her kidney to her son nearly a decade after she had previously donated a part of her liver. The dual organ donations underscore an exceptional gesture of maternal love and sacrifice.

The recent kidney transplant surgery was performed at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in New Delhi. The son, born in 1997 and diagnosed with a liver condition in 2015, had already benefited from his mother's liver donation, allowing him to regain his health until developing kidney failure recently.

Led by Dr. Abhiyutthan Singh Jadaon, the renal transplant team provided the son with the kidney transplant after careful medical evaluation deemed the mother fit for donation. Despite the complexity posed by previous procedures and immunological challenges, the surgery was successful, and the son was discharged after a 10-day recovery period.

(With inputs from agencies.)