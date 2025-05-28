Left Menu

A Mother’s Unwavering Gift: From Liver to Kidney

A 60-year-old woman has shown extraordinary maternal love by donating both liver and kidney to her son across a nearly decade-long span. The recent kidney transplant was successfully conducted in New Delhi, highlighting advancements in transplant technology and the mother's generosity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 00:17 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 00:17 IST
A Mother’s Unwavering Gift: From Liver to Kidney
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst medical challenges, a heartwarming story emerged as a 60-year-old woman donated her kidney to her son nearly a decade after she had previously donated a part of her liver. The dual organ donations underscore an exceptional gesture of maternal love and sacrifice.

The recent kidney transplant surgery was performed at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in New Delhi. The son, born in 1997 and diagnosed with a liver condition in 2015, had already benefited from his mother's liver donation, allowing him to regain his health until developing kidney failure recently.

Led by Dr. Abhiyutthan Singh Jadaon, the renal transplant team provided the son with the kidney transplant after careful medical evaluation deemed the mother fit for donation. Despite the complexity posed by previous procedures and immunological challenges, the surgery was successful, and the son was discharged after a 10-day recovery period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025