Hearing Aids: A Key to Preventing Falls Among Older Adults

A study in The Lancet Public Health journal reveals hearing aids and family counseling can reduce falls among older adults by nearly 30% over three years. This research, including participants aged 70-84 from the US, highlights hearing intervention's significant role in fall prevention, demanding further exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 04:11 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 04:11 IST
Recent findings published in The Lancet Public Health journal underscore the significant role of hearing aids in reducing falls among older adults. The study, conducted over three years, highlighted a nearly 30% reduction in falls for participants aged 70-84 who received hearing aids and family counseling.

Falls remain a major health concern among the elderly, often linked to hearing loss, deteriorating physiological responses, and decreased mobility and cognitive skills. The ACHIEVE trial, described as the 'first large-scale' randomized control study, divided 977 adults into an intervention group and a control group. Results revealed a notable difference in fall rates, with those in the intervention group reporting fewer falls.

This groundbreaking research emphasizes the potential of hearing interventions in fall prevention among older adults, encouraging further inquiries into their long-term impacts. Additionally, gender differences in fall risk were noted, with women being at a higher risk than men.

