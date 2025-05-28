Left Menu

Ambulance Workers Strike: A Battle for Fair Wages and Rights

Hundreds of ambulance workers, affiliated with the Centre of Indian Trade Unions, initiated a 24-hour strike demanding fair wages and better working conditions. Despite meetings with authorities, no resolution was reached. The workers plan to intensify their protests if their demands remain unmet.

In a significant development, ambulance workers under the aegis of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) initiated a 24-hour strike starting Tuesday night.

The protest is rooted in their long-standing grievances over insufficient wage payments, reportedly spiraling into workers facing harassment. Union leaders voiced their demands on Wednesday, stressing the need for minimum wage adjustments in line with government mandates.

As the strike halts services until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, the steadfast resolve of these workers is evident. Efforts to resolve the issues with the National Health Mission (NHM) and the Medswan Foundation have hit a deadlock. The workers' collective insistence on fair wages, overtime pay, and job security continue to escalate tensions, with protests spreading across districts, led by CITU State Vice President Samit Kumar.

