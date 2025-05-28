Left Menu

AI Revolutionizes Thyroid Disorder Management at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

AIIMS Bhubaneswar's executive director highlights AI's role in transforming thyroid disorder diagnosis and management. AI will aid in early detection, disease progression tracking, and patient-specific medication, especially benefiting rural areas. Hypothyroidism impacts 1 in 10 adults, with untreated cases affecting major organs and causing developmental issues in children.

In a significant development at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Artificial Intelligence is poised to revolutionize the early diagnosis and management of thyroid disorders across the country.

Executive Director Ashutosh Biswas emphasized the potential of AI in advancing personalized medicine, particularly for hypothyroidism, a condition affecting approximately 10% of adults. The integration of AI diagnosis systems at AIIMS Bhubaneswar aims to enhance early detection, monitor disease progression, and facilitate outcome-based medication, thereby offering substantial benefits to patients in rural and underserved regions.

Biswas pointed out the higher prevalence of hypothyroidism in women and noted that up to 33% of cases remain undiagnosed. He warned that untreated hypothyroidism could have detrimental effects on crucial organs and systems, including the heart, brain, and kidneys, while also causing growth and developmental delays in children.

