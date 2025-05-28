AI Revolutionizes Thyroid Disorder Management at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

In a significant development at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Artificial Intelligence is poised to revolutionize the early diagnosis and management of thyroid disorders across the country.

Executive Director Ashutosh Biswas emphasized the potential of AI in advancing personalized medicine, particularly for hypothyroidism, a condition affecting approximately 10% of adults. The integration of AI diagnosis systems at AIIMS Bhubaneswar aims to enhance early detection, monitor disease progression, and facilitate outcome-based medication, thereby offering substantial benefits to patients in rural and underserved regions.

Biswas pointed out the higher prevalence of hypothyroidism in women and noted that up to 33% of cases remain undiagnosed. He warned that untreated hypothyroidism could have detrimental effects on crucial organs and systems, including the heart, brain, and kidneys, while also causing growth and developmental delays in children.