Chandigarh Reports First COVID Death Amid National Surge

A 40-year-old man from Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, has died from COVID-19 at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, Chandigarh, an official confirmed. This marks the first COVID-related death in the region since a recent nationwide increase in cases.

The patient, who was transferred from Ludhiana due to respiratory issues, returned a positive coronavirus test on Tuesday. He succumbed to the illness early Wednesday, according to hospital sources.

This incident comes amid a troubling surge in COVID-19 infections across many parts of India, raising concerns among health officials regarding the spread of the virus.

(With inputs from agencies.)