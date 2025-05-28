Left Menu

Chandigarh Reports First COVID Death Amid National Surge

A 40-year-old man from Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, died of COVID-19 in Chandigarh, marking the region's first case amid a national rise in infections. He was referred from Ludhiana with respiratory issues and tested positive on Tuesday, succumbing to the virus early Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-05-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 17:08 IST
Chandigarh Reports First COVID Death Amid National Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old man from Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, has died from COVID-19 at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, Chandigarh, an official confirmed. This marks the first COVID-related death in the region since a recent nationwide increase in cases.

The patient, who was transferred from Ludhiana due to respiratory issues, returned a positive coronavirus test on Tuesday. He succumbed to the illness early Wednesday, according to hospital sources.

This incident comes amid a troubling surge in COVID-19 infections across many parts of India, raising concerns among health officials regarding the spread of the virus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025