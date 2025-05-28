Chandigarh Reports First COVID Death Amid National Surge
A 40-year-old man from Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, died of COVID-19 in Chandigarh, marking the region's first case amid a national rise in infections. He was referred from Ludhiana with respiratory issues and tested positive on Tuesday, succumbing to the virus early Wednesday.
- Country:
- India
A 40-year-old man from Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, has died from COVID-19 at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, Chandigarh, an official confirmed. This marks the first COVID-related death in the region since a recent nationwide increase in cases.
The patient, who was transferred from Ludhiana due to respiratory issues, returned a positive coronavirus test on Tuesday. He succumbed to the illness early Wednesday, according to hospital sources.
This incident comes amid a troubling surge in COVID-19 infections across many parts of India, raising concerns among health officials regarding the spread of the virus.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Boosts Vigilance Against Bird Flu in Zoos and Farms
IFFCO Boosts Nano DAP Liquid Production with New Plants in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh's Agricultural Revolution: Transforming the Farm Economy
Transforming Uttar Pradesh's Connectivity: A Vision for North-South Corridor
Crackdown on Misinformation: Uttar Pradesh Police's Operation Sindoor