Alleged Forced Conversion Case Unfolds with Arrests in Uttar Pradesh

In a developing case of alleged forced religious conversion, the police at Jethwara station in Uttar Pradesh have registered charges against four individuals. The action follows a complaint by Santosh Shukla from Madhya Pradesh, who claims he was detained and coerced by his captors.

Shukla alleges that over a span of ten years, he was forced to perform various tasks and was physically assaulted by the accused when he attempted to leave. The complainant claims his religion was altered without consent, including a fraudulent Aadhaar card reflecting a new identity as Sher Ali Khan.

According to additional SP Vrajanandan Rai, authorities have detained Badrulzama, one of the accused, and are actively seeking the others. The charges are serious, involving threats, physical assault, and identity fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)