Alleged Forced Conversion Case Unfolds with Arrests in Uttar Pradesh

A case against forced religious conversion and other crimes has been registered in Jethwara, Uttar Pradesh. Four individuals are accused of confining and assaulting Santosh Shukla, forcibly converting him, and altering his identity. One arrest has been made as police continue to pursue other suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pratapgarh(Up) | Updated: 23-02-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 15:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a developing case of alleged forced religious conversion, the police at Jethwara station in Uttar Pradesh have registered charges against four individuals. The action follows a complaint by Santosh Shukla from Madhya Pradesh, who claims he was detained and coerced by his captors.

Shukla alleges that over a span of ten years, he was forced to perform various tasks and was physically assaulted by the accused when he attempted to leave. The complainant claims his religion was altered without consent, including a fraudulent Aadhaar card reflecting a new identity as Sher Ali Khan.

According to additional SP Vrajanandan Rai, authorities have detained Badrulzama, one of the accused, and are actively seeking the others. The charges are serious, involving threats, physical assault, and identity fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)

