Rapido's Life-Saving Initiative: Training Drivers in Emergency Medicine
Rapido, a ride-sharing platform, has partnered with SACTEM to train over 1,000 drivers in basic life support across 16 cities. The initiative, launched on World Emergency Medicine Day, aims to make roads safer by equipping drivers with life-saving skills and will expand to more locations soon.
In a groundbreaking partnership, ride-sharing platform Rapido has teamed up with the Society for Advanced Clinical and Therapeutic Emergency Medicine (SACTEM) to roll out basic life support training to over 1,000 of its drivers, referred to as 'captains,' across 16 major Indian cities.
The significant initiative was announced on World Emergency Medicine Day, celebrated globally on May 27. Rapido intends to equip its captains with essential life-saving skills, thus fostering a safer road culture.
The training is initially being implemented in cities including Bangalore, Delhi, and Chennai, with plans to extend the program to additional locations in the future. Rapido co-founder Aravind Sanka emphasized the company's commitment to enhancing road safety.
