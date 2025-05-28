Rapido's Life-Saving Initiative: Training Drivers in Emergency Medicine

In a groundbreaking partnership, ride-sharing platform Rapido has teamed up with the Society for Advanced Clinical and Therapeutic Emergency Medicine (SACTEM) to roll out basic life support training to over 1,000 of its drivers, referred to as 'captains,' across 16 major Indian cities.

The significant initiative was announced on World Emergency Medicine Day, celebrated globally on May 27. Rapido intends to equip its captains with essential life-saving skills, thus fostering a safer road culture.

The training is initially being implemented in cities including Bangalore, Delhi, and Chennai, with plans to extend the program to additional locations in the future. Rapido co-founder Aravind Sanka emphasized the company's commitment to enhancing road safety.