Acute Myeloid Leukemia: A Silent Health Crisis Demanding Urgent Priority

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is increasingly being recognized as a national health priority due to rising cases. Despite advanced oncology centers in Mumbai, patients face high costs and limited access to therapies. Experts urge early detection through simple blood tests and improved public awareness to enhance treatment outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-05-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 19:27 IST
Amid rising cases of acute myeloid leukemia (AML), experts are sounding the alarm, urging its recognition as a national health priority. The detection of AML is often delayed, though a simple blood test can diagnose it, leading to potentially improved outcomes.

Despite Mumbai hosting renowned oncology centers, patients face high costs and limited access to necessary molecular diagnostics and therapies. Dr. Ranjit Sahoo of AIIMS emphasized the critical nature of timely detection, as late-stage diagnosis limits treatment efficacy.

AML remains a rare but serious hematological malignancy. Dr. Abhay A Bhave highlights the availability of effective chemotherapy which can lead to deep remission. Still, financial constraints delay treatment. Early diagnosis and new non-chemotherapy agents provide hope, though they come at a financial burden.

