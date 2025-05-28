Acute Myeloid Leukemia: A Silent Health Crisis Demanding Urgent Priority

Amid rising cases of acute myeloid leukemia (AML), experts are sounding the alarm, urging its recognition as a national health priority. The detection of AML is often delayed, though a simple blood test can diagnose it, leading to potentially improved outcomes.

Despite Mumbai hosting renowned oncology centers, patients face high costs and limited access to necessary molecular diagnostics and therapies. Dr. Ranjit Sahoo of AIIMS emphasized the critical nature of timely detection, as late-stage diagnosis limits treatment efficacy.

AML remains a rare but serious hematological malignancy. Dr. Abhay A Bhave highlights the availability of effective chemotherapy which can lead to deep remission. Still, financial constraints delay treatment. Early diagnosis and new non-chemotherapy agents provide hope, though they come at a financial burden.