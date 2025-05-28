Thane City's COVID-19 Cases See Uptick Amid New Wave

Thane city in Maharashtra has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases, as 12 new infections were reported, bringing the active count to 72, according to officials.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) stated that ten patients have completed their home quarantine protocols and have successfully recovered.

Currently, 16 patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals, while 45 are under home quarantine. The TMC assured that the health department is vigilantly monitoring the situation and taking necessary steps to contain the virus and ensure timely treatment for reported cases.

