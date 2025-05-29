Left Menu

Market Turbulence: BYD Dealer Shutters Amidst Auto Industry Shakeup

Qiancheng Holdings, a major dealer of BYD electric vehicles in Shandong, has closed at least 20 stores, impacting over 1,000 customers needing warranty and after-sales support. The closure reflects broader stress in China's auto market amid policy changes and increased competition, as car owners seek collective solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 29-05-2025 09:15 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 09:15 IST
Market Turbulence: BYD Dealer Shutters Amidst Auto Industry Shakeup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Qiancheng Holdings, a key distributor of BYD electric vehicles in Shandong, China, has shuttered 20 of its outlets, as reported by the government-owned Jinan Times. The closures have left over 1,000 customers without warranty and after-sales services, reflecting a significant disruption in the region's auto market.

Originally boasting an annual turnover of 3 billion yuan and employing 1,200 people, Qiancheng blamed BYD's dealer policy adjustments for cash flow issues in an April 17 letter. The affected stores span cities including Jinan and Weifang, with consumers now forming rights protection groups to address their grievances.

A BYD representative rebutted the claims of policy-induced financial strain, attributing Qiancheng's troubles to rapid expansion. This situation underscores mounting pressures in China's auto industry, as companies navigate intensifying competition and shifts toward direct selling.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025