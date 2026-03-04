Euro zone government bonds made modest gains on Wednesday, as investors paused following a sharp selloff earlier this week. Concerns are mounting that the conflict in the Middle East could drive up inflation rates.

The U.S. government, led by President Donald Trump, has directed the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation to provide political risk insurance for maritime trade in the Gulf. This move is seen as pivotal and could potentially shift the conflict's timeline if implemented successfully.

Yields across euro zone countries, such as Germany and Italy, experienced slight declines. Analysts note that stable funding encourages demand for higher-yielding bonds. While the European Central Bank is holding steady, any rise in inflation could change the interest rate landscape.