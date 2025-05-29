Left Menu

Major Developments Shake Up the Global Health Sector

This summary highlights key health news including GSK and Spero's UTI drug trial success, Sanofi's vaccine production in Vietnam, Brazil's bird flu investigations, Granules India's profit drop, iTeos Therapeutics' operations halt, Missouri's abortion ban decision, and the US FDA's approval of Sanofi's vaccine for infants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 10:31 IST
GSK and Spero Therapeutics have halted their late-stage trial for an experimental oral drug targeting complicated urinary tract infections, following early success. Spero shares surged over 300% in premarket trading.

Amid global health updates, Sanofi is exploring vaccine production opportunities in Vietnam with Vietnam Vaccine Company, intending to build a new plant as announced during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit.

Brazil faces fresh bird flu cases, confirmed among wild birds, with potential commercial impact under investigation. The agriculture ministry ruled out a bird flu outbreak in Tocantins, but several potential outbreaks remain under review nationwide.

