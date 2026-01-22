Left Menu

MSD and CEPI Join Forces to Enhance Ebola Vaccine

MSD and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations have launched a $30 million initiative to improve the manufacturing process of MSD's Ebola vaccine, Ervebo. This partnership aims to make the vaccine more affordable and accessible for low- and middle-income countries by increasing yield and shelf life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 03:26 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 03:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, MSD, a unit of Merck & Co, announced a collaboration with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to launch a $30 million initiative. The aim is to enhance the affordability and accessibility of MSD's Ebola vaccine, Ervebo, targeting low- and middle-income countries.

CEPI revealed that the partnership will focus on optimizing the manufacturing process of Ervebo, which is already prequalified by the World Health Organization. The current production method is complex and costly, hindering large-scale manufacturing. Planned improvements are expected to lower costs and extend the vaccine's shelf life, making it feasible to store in standard refrigerators for several months.

MSD plans to collaborate with Hilleman Laboratories for the vaccine's development. Additionally, Hilleman will explore options to supply public-sector buyers in target countries at significantly reduced prices. CEPI's funding will aid Hilleman's clinical work, while SK bioscience and IDT Biologika will work on developing the updated drug-substance process and related drug product.

