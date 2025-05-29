The Hidden Fertility Threat: Toxoplasma's Impact on Male Reproductive Health
The hidden impact of Toxoplasma gondii on male fertility is increasingly concerning. Recent studies highlight the parasite's ability to impair sperm quality, potentially contributing to global fertility declines. Although its direct effect on humans remains inconclusive, preventive measures against toxoplasmosis are essential for protecting reproductive health.
- Country:
- United States
Male fertility rates have been declining steadily, with recent studies attributing part of the phenomena to the Toxoplasma gondii parasite. Often overlooked, this infectious agent has been shown to affect sperm quality significantly, potentially contributing to an 80% increase in male infertility from 1990 to 2019.
Research shows that a significant number of individuals are permanently infected with Toxoplasma, primarily through contaminated food or contact with infected animal waste. Though its direct link to infertility in humans remains unclear, the parasite's impact on animals provides compelling evidence.
To minimize risk, reducing exposure is crucial. Proper handling of food, thorough cooking of meat, and careful pet care can mitigate the threat of toxoplasmosis, an infection also dangerous during pregnancy and for immunocompromised individuals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland
Tragedy Strikes: Explosion at Palm Springs Reproductive Health Clinic
Terror Strikes Palm Springs: Bombing Near Reproductive Health Facility
Weathering the Storm: Global Efforts in Combating Climate-Induced Health Risks
Heatwave Havoc: India's Rising Night Temperatures and Health Risks