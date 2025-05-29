The Hidden Fertility Threat: Toxoplasma's Impact on Male Reproductive Health

Male fertility rates have been declining steadily, with recent studies attributing part of the phenomena to the Toxoplasma gondii parasite. Often overlooked, this infectious agent has been shown to affect sperm quality significantly, potentially contributing to an 80% increase in male infertility from 1990 to 2019.

Research shows that a significant number of individuals are permanently infected with Toxoplasma, primarily through contaminated food or contact with infected animal waste. Though its direct link to infertility in humans remains unclear, the parasite's impact on animals provides compelling evidence.

To minimize risk, reducing exposure is crucial. Proper handling of food, thorough cooking of meat, and careful pet care can mitigate the threat of toxoplasmosis, an infection also dangerous during pregnancy and for immunocompromised individuals.

