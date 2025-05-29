Left Menu

Saline Water Contamination Sparks Neurological Outbreak

A genetic study traced a 2023 outbreak of neuromelioidosis in Tamil Nadu to contaminated saline water at a dental clinic. The infection was caused by bacterium Burkholderia pseudomallei. Researchers emphasized rigorous infection control in healthcare settings. The study highlighted the strain 'ST1553' linked with the outbreak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 14:29 IST
  • India

A significant genetic study has traced the cause of a 2023 neuromelioidosis outbreak in Tamil Nadu to contaminated saline water at a dental clinic. This infection, caused by the bacterium Burkholderia pseudomallei, affected twenty-one individuals across four districts, pinpointing mostly to a single district where 17 cases emerged.

The findings, published in The Lancet Regional Health Southeast Asia journal, revealed the rapid spread and high fatality among those receiving dental treatments, as 10 of the confirmed cases received procedures involving local anaesthetic and saline irrigation under suboptimal infection control measures.

Whole genome sequencing identified the 'ST1553' strain as the culprit. Researchers from Vellore's Christian Medical College and the Indian Council of Medical Research underscore the urgent need for stringent infection prevention, especially in clinics performing invasive procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

