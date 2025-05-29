Left Menu

Legacy of Healing: Professor's Selfless Act Benefits Medical Science

The body and eyes of 94-year-old retired professor of medicine, Prafulla Chandra Sahu, were donated to MKCG Medical College in Odisha. His sons fulfilled his last wish to aid medical students' education. Sahu had been a dedicated educator and a social activist, offering free health services to the needy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 29-05-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 15:01 IST
Legacy of Healing: Professor's Selfless Act Benefits Medical Science
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt gesture of generosity, the body and eyes of 94-year-old retired professor Prafulla Chandra Sahu were donated to MKCG Medical College in Odisha on Wednesday. Sahu, who served in three leading medical colleges during his lifetime, was a respected figure in the medical community.

His sons, Lalatendu and Bibhudendu Sahu, honored their father's last wish, facilitating his contribution to medical education and research. The donation was attended by relatives and prominent social activists who highlighted Sahu's dedication to service.

This marks the fifth body donation to MKCG this year, aligning with Sahu's commitment to support future medical professionals. The college has ample storage capacity for cadavers, ensuring continued contributions to medical education across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025