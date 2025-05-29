Legacy of Healing: Professor's Selfless Act Benefits Medical Science

In a heartfelt gesture of generosity, the body and eyes of 94-year-old retired professor Prafulla Chandra Sahu were donated to MKCG Medical College in Odisha on Wednesday. Sahu, who served in three leading medical colleges during his lifetime, was a respected figure in the medical community.

His sons, Lalatendu and Bibhudendu Sahu, honored their father's last wish, facilitating his contribution to medical education and research. The donation was attended by relatives and prominent social activists who highlighted Sahu's dedication to service.

This marks the fifth body donation to MKCG this year, aligning with Sahu's commitment to support future medical professionals. The college has ample storage capacity for cadavers, ensuring continued contributions to medical education across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)