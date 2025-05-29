Covid-19 Claims Another Life in Karnataka Amid Rising Cases
An elderly Covid-19 patient passed away in Karnataka's Belagavi district. The Health Department confirmed the cause as cardiorespiratory arrest exacerbated by several pre-existing conditions. This death marks the second similar incident recently in the state, highlighting an increase in active cases and corresponding positivity and fatality rates.
In a recurring tragedy in Karnataka, another elderly man succumbed to Covid-19 at a hospital in Belagavi district, confirmed Harsh Gupta, Principal Secretary of the state's Health and Family Welfare Department.
The 70-year-old from Benakanahalli village struggled with acute cardiorespiratory issues and late-onset seizures, exacerbated by underlying health conditions, as stated by the health department.
After testing positive for Covid-19, his condition worsened despite treatment, resulting in his death on May 28. The state reported 42 new Covid-19 cases recently, with a positivity rate of 8.18%.
