Covid-19 Claims Another Life in Karnataka Amid Rising Cases

In a recurring tragedy in Karnataka, another elderly man succumbed to Covid-19 at a hospital in Belagavi district, confirmed Harsh Gupta, Principal Secretary of the state's Health and Family Welfare Department.

The 70-year-old from Benakanahalli village struggled with acute cardiorespiratory issues and late-onset seizures, exacerbated by underlying health conditions, as stated by the health department.

After testing positive for Covid-19, his condition worsened despite treatment, resulting in his death on May 28. The state reported 42 new Covid-19 cases recently, with a positivity rate of 8.18%.

(With inputs from agencies.)