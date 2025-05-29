Left Menu

Court Demands Overhaul of SRN Hospital Conditions

The Allahabad High Court has condemned the dire state of Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital, directing the Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary of medical education to address the issues. From inadequate medical facilities to substandard hostels, the hospital's condition is severely impacting patients and raising concerns over medical mafias steering patients to private setups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 29-05-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 21:17 IST
The Allahabad High Court has taken a firm stand against the deplorable condition of Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital, calling for significant improvements. On Thursday, the court ordered the Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary of medical education and health to appear before it on May 30 to address these concerns.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal, in passing the order, pointed out the severely lacking medical facilities and the terrible state of both boys' and girls' hostels at the hospital. He highlighted the absence of essential medicines and the deficiency of proper equipment as major issues needing urgent attention.

Referring to an earlier order dated May 23, the court remarked that SRN Hospital is functioning more like a mortuary than a healthcare facility, entrapped by medical mafias. Patients, often poor and vulnerable, are being lured to private facilities by agents rather than receiving treatment at the hospital associated with Motilal Nehru Medical College. The court has demanded swift action from the state, including potential involvement of the chief minister, to bring immediate improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

