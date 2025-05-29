Revamping TB Strategy: India's Renewed Focus on Health Vulnerabilities

Union Health Minister J P Nadda has urged states to revamp their tuberculosis (TB) campaigns by placing greater emphasis on vulnerable and high-risk communities while expanding access to rapid diagnostic tools.

During a high-level meeting, Nadda outlined the national goal to diminish TB incidence to 47 cases per lakh and cut the mortality rate to below three per lakh. He reviewed progress with health ministers from eight states and Union Territories on TB, the elimination of measles and rubella, and the utilization of funds for PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission and the 15th Finance Commission.

The minister praised states participating in the 100-day TB-Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, which screened 12.97 crore people, notifying 7.19 lakh TB cases across India. The campaign's expansion to all districts underscores the resolve to combat TB. Nadda also called for improved nutritional support schemes and the elimination of measles and rubella while highlighting the urgency of implementing health infrastructure improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)