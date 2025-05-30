Left Menu

Groundbreaking Aortic Surgery at Kauvery Hospital Saves Life

A 70-year-old man at Kauvery Hospital, Tirunelveli, underwent a successful Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) for an abdominal aortic aneurysm, after a sudden size increase threatened a rupture. The minimally invasive procedure, performed for the first time in southern Madurai, led to a swift recovery.

A 70-year-old patient made headlines at Kauvery Hospital, Tirunelveli, after undergoing a successful Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) for his abdominal aortic aneurysm. The life-threatening condition, marked by a sudden increase in aneurysm size, required immediate attention to prevent a potentially fatal rupture.

Dr. Srikanth, a vascular surgeon at the hospital, led the pioneering procedure, noting the reduced risks and rapid recovery associated with EVAR compared to traditional surgeries. "This procedure completely eliminates the risk," said Dr. Srikanth, highlighting the excellent teamwork involved in the process.

The success of the surgery not only highlights medical advancements but also marks a first for such an intervention south of Madurai, paving the way for future treatments in the region.

